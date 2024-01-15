Prabhas to star in Maruthi's ‘The Raja Saab’, first look poster out

Prabhas is set to star in the upcoming film 'The Raja Saab,' a romantic horror entertainer directed by Maruthi. Describing it as one of his most ambitious projects, Maruthi expressed honour and excitement in collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory. He emphasized the film's goal to provide a grand horror experience, with Prabhas's electrifying screen presence adding a special touch to the compelling narrative. Maruthi is eager to astonish audiences with this unique blend of romance and horror.

The film’s music is being orchestrated by National Award-winning music composer Thaman S. who is regarded as one of the most prominent and gifted musical talents in Telugu and Tamil cinema. He’s best known for his work in the 2020 musical hit ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramulo’ and the viral ‘Hungy Cheetah’ song from ‘OG’ in addition to more.

The film is under the People Media Factory banner. ‘The Raja Saab’, a pan-India film will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, with co-producer Vivek Kuchibotla, 'The Raja Saab' promises to be an out-and-out entertainer presenting Prabhas in a ‘massy’ look in the film.

Known as one of the most accomplished and celebrated filmmakers in Telugu cinema, Maruthi is credited for superhits like family entertainer ‘Prati Roju Pandage’, first ever Telugu horror comedy ‘Prema Katha Chitram’, and romantic comedy ‘Mahanubhavudu’ amongst many others.

Producer T.G. Vishwa Prasad is a leading name in the Telugu industry, who’s known for backing superhit commercial potboilers like ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘Dhamaka’. He added to the same stating: “We are thrilled to have Prabhas on board for our upcoming romantic horror entertainer ‘The Raja Saab’."

“He’s truly a pan-India star who’s loved by audiences for his brilliant range as an actor and we truly believe he’s best suited for the role. Audiences can expect to see him in a massy and vintage look that they have long yearned for. With Maruthi’s filmmaking brilliance, we are truly looking forward to beginning this journey.”

The film’s cinematography is led by Karthik Palani (Varisu), and VFX is led by Kamal Kannan (of Magadheera, Baahubali ) both are renowned for their works in big-budget blockbuster films.

‘The Raja Saab’ is anticipated to transcend linguistic and genre boundaries.

