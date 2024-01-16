Honouring the evergreen legacy of Prem Nazir on his 35th death anniversary

Even though over three and a half decades have passed since the demise of the legendary figure in Malayalam cinema, Prem Nazir, his accomplishments remain a topic of ongoing discussion. On this day in 1989, the then 62-year-old Nazir took his last breath at a hospital in Chennai.

Apart from the numerous records Nazir set on the silver screen, he is fondly remembered by all for his down-to-earth personality and compassionate nature. Hailing from the suburban village of Chiryinkeezhu in the capital district, he embarked on his acting journey with the film 'Marumakal' in 1952 and continued to leave an indelible mark until his final days.

When he finished, he had a string of records which included the Guinness World Record for playing opposite the same heroine in 130 films (Sheela), and previously held the record for playing the lead role in a record 720 films.

He also holds two other records, for acting opposite 80 heroines and for acting in lead roles in 30 films which were released in a single year (1973 and 1977).

Another record of his is, he played double roles in a record 40 films.

He has shared screen space with the present generation superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, among others.

Though he was a hugely successful actor, his elder brother Prem Nawaz, Nazir’s only son Shahnawaz failed to warm the box office.

The same was true of Shahnawaz's son- Prem Kishore also.

Those in the film industry recall the way he carried himself, with no airs and in case any of his films did not do well in the box office, he used to give his date for a new film to the producer.

Every year, the locals at his home village have a get-together and remember the great gentle superstar.

