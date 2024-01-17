Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh ties the knot with Sreyas Mohan

Actor Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, tied the knot at Guruvayur temple today at 8:45 AM. Accompanied by her parents, Suresh Gopi and Radhika, she made her way to the wedding venue. This star-studded event is being hailed as one of the biggest weddings in the Malayalam film industry.

Celebrities, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, graced the occasion, adding to the glitz of the event. Prime Minister Modi also attended Bhagya's wedding, prompting tight security measures at the venue. Mammootty and Mohanlal, along with their families, had arrived earlier to partake in the celebration.

Suresh Gopi's wife, Radhika shared the precious moments on her social media platform. The guest list extended to include actors such as Dileep, Biju Menon, Shaji Kailas, Jayayam, Parvathy, and Kushboo, among others.

Bhagya's union with businessman Sreyas Mohan, whom she got engaged to in July of the previous year, has generated considerable excitement within the film fraternity and among fans. The gathering of these stars for an event after a prolonged period has heightened the anticipation surrounding this joyous occasion.