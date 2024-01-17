Suresh Gopi shares pictures of daughter Bhagya's wedding on social media

Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, ventured into a new journey today as she married Sreyas Mohan at Guruvayur temple. Suresh Gopi shared heartfelt pictures on his social media, expressing gratitude for the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Guruvayur Temple.

Bhagya and Sreyas with PM Modi. Photo: Instagram/Suresh Gopi

"In the divine Guruvayur Temple, my lovely kids tied the knot, with the esteemed presence of our Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji. Kindly keep @bhagya_suresh and @sreyasmohan in your prayers," captioned Suresh Gopi, sharing the joyous occasion with the world.

The groom, Sreyas, a Thiruvananthapuram-based businessman, shared a close friendship with both Bhagya and Gokul Suresh, and this companionship blossomed into the beautiful union of marriage.

This star-studded event is being hailed as one of the biggest weddings in the Malayalam film industry as celebrities, including the iconic duo Mammootty and Mohanlal, graced the occasion, contributing to the glamour of the event.

Suresh Gopi and family with PM Modi. Photo: Instagram/Suresh Gopi

Prime Minister Modi attended Bhagya's wedding, prompting tightened security measures at the venue. Mammootty and Mohanlal, accompanied by their families, had arrived earlier to partake in the festivities, enhancing the grandeur of Bhagya's joyous celebration.