Meenakshi Dileep poses with Bhagya Suresh, Sreyas as she attends wedding reception

Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya's wedding was definitely one of the biggest weddings in the Malayalam film industry, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Mollywood stars, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram, among others attended the function held at Guruvayur Temple on Wednesday morning.

Now, photos of Meenakshi Dileep, who also attended the wedding festivities along with her father and actor Dileep, are going viral on social media. Meenakshi and Dileep were seen posing with the newly weds Bhagya and Sreyas Mohan. The photos were clicked during the wedding reception, which was held later in the day.

Meenakshi had also posted photos of herself getting ready for the wedding. In the photos, Meenakshi can be seen wearing a red and gold sleeveless lehenga, which she paired with long earrings.

However, fans were quick to notice Kavya Madhavan's absence in the photos. Dileep and Kavya's daughter Mahalakshmi was also not present. There are reports that the family stayed along with the other celebrities at a hotel where the wedding reception was held. However, it is still unclear why Kavya did not attend the ceremony.