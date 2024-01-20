Prabhas, Prithviraj-starrer 'Salaar' is now streaming on this OTT platform in four languages

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 20, 2024 10:34 AM IST Updated: January 20, 2024 10:54 AM IST
The film has released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Netflix | Movie poster

The action thriller 'Salaar' featuring rebel star Prabhas is now out on a prominent OTT platform. The Telugu movie has released in four languages, except Hindi. According to Netflix, the digital streaming partner, the movie is now available in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. However, fans of the 'Baahubali' actor in the North Indian belt are disappointed that the platform has skipped the Hindi version for now.

Salaar, directed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, revolves around two friends – Deva and Varadharaja Mannar – one of whom leaves the kingdom only to return after a while. His return triggers chaos. The film gives a mishmash of 'Game of Thrones' and 'Baahubali' vibes. Read our review here.

The film marked Prabhas's grand return to the silver screen, after several back-to-back flops. The movie also featured Prithviraj in a very different avatar.

The film, which was slated to release in theatres in April last year, hit the silver screen on December 22. The makers have already announced a sequel to the movie titled 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam', which is expected to go on the floors in March.

