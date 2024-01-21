Who is Sana Javed, the Pakistani actor who tied the knot with cricketer Shoaib Malik?

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is currently in the limelight for his marriage to actor Sana Javed. The two had posted images from their wedding on social media. The cricketer was earlier in the news for his alleged separation from Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. So, who is Sana Javed, the Pakistani native who won the cricketer's heart?

An actor

Sana Javed who was born in Pakistan first made her debut in Urdu television with Shehr-e-Zaat, a spiritual romantic drama. She later went to work in several serials and shot to fame with Khaani, which premiered in 2017. She has mostly worked in serials in the romantic genre. She was last seen in Sukoon, directed by Pakistani serial director Seraj ul Haq.

The actor also models for several brands. Photo | Instagram (@deeveesofficial)

Second marriage

This is Sana Javed's second marriage. She was earlier married to Pakistani singer and songwriter Umair Jaswal in 2020. However, the couple got separated soon after their marriage, though the reason is unknown. Sana is now Shoaib's third wife.

Shoaib's third marriage

Shoaib was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui when he was just 20 years old. However, the actor had once revealed that he was tricked into marrying Ayesha through a telephonic nikah. He added that Ayesha, who was working in Saudi Arabia then, refused to meet him personally. Shoaib then got married to Sania Mirza in 2010 and welcomed their son in 2018. Rumours of their troubled marriage started doing the rounds in 2023. Shoaib's relationship with another woman sparked the rumours and images of his intimate photoshoot with model Ayesha Omar started doing the rounds on social media.