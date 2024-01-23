Unforgettable day: Revathy's emotional post on seeing Ram lalla idol

Numerous celebrities and eminent personalities graced the Ram temple consecration event, forming a star-studded gathering that included luminaries ranging from Alia Bhatt to Amitabh Bachchan. Among the attendees was Kangana Ranaut, whose spirited participation added to the fervour of the occasion.

Actress Revathy, moved by the event, took to her social media to express appreciation and share her excitement about witnessing the Ram Lalla idol. In a heartfelt post, she conveyed, "Yesterday was an unforgettable day!!! I did not know there was this part of me that would feel the way it did when I saw Ram Lalla’s enticing face. Something stirred within me and felt extremely happy."

The actress went on to reflect on the complexity of expressing one's religious beliefs, especially in a diverse and secular country like India. She acknowledged the tendency to keep personal beliefs private, emphasizing the importance of respecting different faiths.

In her social media post, Revathy stated, "It is strange that being born a Hindu we keep our beliefs to ourselves, try not to hurt other beliefs, we try to underplay… secular India is what we strongly feel and keep our religious beliefs personal. This is how it should be for all. The homecoming of Shri Ram has indeed changed things for many… we said it aloud, maybe for the first time that we are ‘believers’!!! Jai Shri Ram."