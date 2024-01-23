Bhavana shares throwback wedding pics with husband Naveen on sixth wedding anniversary

Our Correspondent
Published: January 23, 2024 03:07 PM IST
Bhavana was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Ntikkakkakoru Premondarnn'. Photo | Instagram (bhavzmenon)

Actor Bhavana and husband Naveen are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. The actor shared a couple of throwback pictures from their wedding on social media. The duo, who met each other on the sets of the Kannada movie 'Romeo' directed by P C Shekhar in 2012, tied the knot in 2018. Naveen was the producer of the film, featuring Bhavana and Ganesh.

Bhavana captioned the photo: “Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. Love you,” she wrote. Many celebrities wished the couple on their special day.

Bhavana was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Ntikkakkakoru Premondarnn' directed by Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf. The film featured Bhavana and Sharafudheen in lead roles. Her return to Mollywood in 2022 was celebrated since the actor had been on a hiatus for five years. One of the leading heroines of Malayalam cinema in the 2000s, Bhavana also worked in Tamil and Kannada movies. She is now settled in Bengaluru with her husband.

