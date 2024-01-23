The Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Nadikar Thilakam', which hurt the feelings of scores of Sivaji Ganeshan fans with its title since it was a sobriquet of the legendary Tamil actor, was renamed as 'Nadikar' on Tuesday at a grand function here in Kochi. Sivaji Ganeshan's son and actor Prabhu announced the film's new name at the function. The Tamil actor-producer thanked the makers of the Malayalam movie, including director Jean Paul Lal, for showing the courtesy to change the film's title.

“There is a lot of sentimental value associated with the sobriquet my father was given. To be honest, I came to know about the movie's title after his fans called me up and told me they were shooting a film in this name in Kerala. I rang up actor Lal to know a little more about the situation and was surprised to know it was his son who was directing the movie (laughing). I made a humble request and asked him if it was possible to change the name of the film. We never forced the makers to change the title, but we were touched by their response,” he said.

Prabhu also said people in Kerala always showered a lot of love on his father. “When he was alive, he was given a lot of love. In his death, they remember him with tears. This is the personal experience I had when I shot in the villages in Kerala,” he said. He also spoke of his father's association with actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty and Jayaram.

Lal, who is a close friend of Sivaji Ganeshan's son, said he had requested Prabhu to come to the Kochi name-changing ceremony. “He willingly obliged and I am glad he is here with us today,” he said.

The movie's first-look poster was also released here. 'Nadikar' has been produced with a substantial budget of around ₹40 crores. Tovino Thomas portrays the role of Superstar David Padikkal, who faces several personal and professional hurdles in his career. Soubin Shahir and Bhavana also play important roles. The film will hit theatres on May 3.