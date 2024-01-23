Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt amidst crowds at Ram Mandir consecration

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 23, 2024 12:16 PM IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: Screengrab/X/News18

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marked their presence at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, joining a star-studded gathering that included several other prominent Bollywood celebrities. Viral pictures and videos captured the couple's arrival at the temple, capturing the grandeur of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted patiently waiting in line for the darshan of Ram Lalla inside the temple. However, the overwhelming crowd seemed to make Alia visibly uneasy. In a protective gesture, Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding Alia from behind as they navigated their way towards the revered idol of Lord Ram, ensuring her comfort in the midst of the crowd.

The moment was documented in a video that has since been widely shared by fan pages on various social media platforms. The footage showcases Ranbir's chivalry as he safeguards Alia during their temple visit.

Noteworthy is the extensive list of Bollywood luminaries in attendance, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Randeep Hooda, and more, making it a truly star-studded affair.

