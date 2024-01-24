Prithviraj's power-packed Malayalam dialogue in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser delights fans

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 24, 2024 01:43 PM IST
Prithviraj plays an antagonist in the movie. Photos | Imdb

The teaser of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' features an enigmatic Prithviraj Sukumaran who is making his debut as an antagonist in Bollywood with the movie. The highlight of the teaser is the Mollywood actor's opening dialogue in Malayalam 'Pralayam, Sarva Naasham Vithekkunna Mahapralayam (Doom that sows devastation).”

The actor's fans have hailed his dialogue delivery in the movie, which features Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the lead. The teaser, which dropped on Wednesday, is also perfectly packed with entertainment, thrill and of course lots of high-octane action.

Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F also play significant parts in the film. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been shot across stunning locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

“The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem. I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; director Ali Abbas Zafar's magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we've put into this project," said the film producer Jackky Bhagnani. The film, also written by Ali Abbas, will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

