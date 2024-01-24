Dubbing completed for ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’. Film to hit theatres in April

The dubbing of 'Varshangalkku Shesham,' a Merryland Cinemas production, has been completed. The film, set on a large canvas, will hit the screens in April as a Ramadan-Vishu release. Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal play the lead roles in the film directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, whose earlier directorial 'Hridayam' was a super hit in theatres.

The film was shot in different locations across the country. According to the makers, at least two or three months were spent exclusively for arranging the sets of the film. Vineeth has also written the script for the movie, which will feature Nivin Pauly playing an important role alongside Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan. Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Aswat Lal, Kalesh Ramnath, and Shaan Rahman also play significant roles in the film.

The cinematography is by Vishwajith, while the music composition is by Amrit Ramnath. Ranjan Abraham is the film editor. The art direction is by Nimesh Tanur, while the costumes are by Divya George.