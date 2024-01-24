Need to question underlying politics: Pa Ranjith on Rajinikanth's participation in Ram temple inauguration

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith expressed his views on the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by PM Modi, considering it a manifestation of 'regressive politics'. He emphasized the need for Indians to counteract this trend, expressing concern that the country's future is in jeopardy. To combat communal ideas, Ranjith intends to utilize the medium of art.

During a press conference of the movie 'Blue Star', Ranjith highlighted his worry, stating, "It has come to the point that if we do not light camphor in our homes today, we can be considered terrorists."

Commenting on Rajinikanth's participation in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ranjith acknowledged it as a personal choice but questioned the underlying politics, expressing a critical perspective beyond the right or wrong aspect.

Several Malayalam film personalities, including actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal, Divya Prabha, Rajesh Madhavan, Kani Kusruti, directors Jeo Baby, Aashiq Abu, and singer Sooraj Santhosh, protested the state-sponsored event by sharing images of the Constitution’s Preamble.