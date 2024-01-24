Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Fighter' banned in Middle East countries, except UAE

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Fighter', which is slated to hit theatres on January 25, has been reportedly banned in Middle East countries. As per reports, the film directed by Siddharth Anand and also featuring Deepika Padukone, will only be screened in the UAE with PG 15 classification.

The reason for the ban has not been revealed yet. Film business expert Girish Johar shared the news on X: “In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!.”

Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also part of the movie, which is produced by Viacom18 studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. The advance booking for 'Fighter' opened a week ago. The film is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

According to the film's official synopsis, 'Fighter' is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

"They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. 'Fighter' is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it read.