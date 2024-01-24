Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' sets new OTT records

Director Rohit Shetty smoothly entered the digital space with 'Indian Police Force.' This debut web series, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, not only set a new OTT viewership standard but also witnessed a remarkable weekend audience, marking its undeniable success. The show explores the intense journey of Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik as he faces the formidable adversary Zarar, who has chosen the path of terrorism.

Rohit's signature flair for action-packed sequences and high-octane drama is evident throughout the series, making it a riveting watch for audiences.

The debut web series has not only attracted fans of Shetty's cinematic style but has also drawn a broader audience to the OTT platform.

The mass hysteria surrounding the show reflects its universal appeal, breaking barriers and reaching viewers across diverse demographics. The heart-pounding narrative, coupled with stellar performances from the cast, has resonated with audiences, elevating 'Indian Police Force' beyond a mere crime drama.

It is a Rohit Shetty series and the viewership numbers explain how masses are flocking in, just as they do for his cop outings. Shetty's storytelling acumen, coupled with the immersive digital format, has allowed for a more intimate connection with viewers.

The web series unfolds as a thrilling chase, capturing the relentless pursuit of justice and the sacrifices made in the line of duty. His foray into the digital space shows his adaptability as a filmmaker.

As the series continues to make waves, it marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of traditional and digital storytelling.

(With IANS inputs)