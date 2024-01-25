Actress Swasika Vijay ties the knot with Prem Jacob

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 25, 2024 09:36 AM IST
Swasika Vijay, Prem Jacob. Photo: Instagram/Swasika

Actress Swasika Vijay and model-actor Prem Jacob have officially tied the knot in a ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram. Swasika shared glimpses of the memorable occasion on her social media, expressing the decision to embark on life's journey together. To extend the celebration, the couple has scheduled a wedding reception for friends in Kochi on January 27th.

The couple previously shared the screen in the Malayalam serial 'Manam Pole Mangalyam,' and an old viral video of the pair added to the anticipation surrounding their union.

Pooja Vijay, widely recognized by her stage name Swasika, has gained acclaim for her notable performances in movies such as 'Prabhuvinte Makkal', 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan', 'Porinju Mariam Jose', and 'Chathuram'.

