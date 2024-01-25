Time to shave: Hugh Jackman as Deadpool 3 wraps up

The third instalment of 'Deadpool' brings an unexpected emotional twist for Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, known for his portrayal of the iconic character. The recent wrap-up of 'Deadpool 3' filming has left Reynolds with a bittersweet feeling, mainly because it features his close friend and co-star Hugh Jackman. In the Marvel universe, where Deadpool and Wolverine share a thick friendship and a knack for playful banter, Reynolds and Jackman's real-life camaraderie adds an extra layer of sentiment to the film's conclusion. As filming wraps up, Hugh Jackman, too, is preparing for a significant change, heading to the salon for a shave after the shoot.

As the filming wrapped up, both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman took to their social media to announce the completion of the film and shared their thoughts with Hugh saying it’s finally time for him to shave.

Taking to his Instagram, Ryan shared a picture of his character, Deadpool’s crotch as he wears a bloodied suit.

He wrote in the caption, “The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26.”

Hugh uploaded a video from his make-up session. He penned a long note in the caption reflecting on the journey of the film.

He wrote, “What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2 per cent. A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you’re reading this and think I mean you, I do. To two of my best mates @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26 can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”

(With IANS inputs)