Sai Pallavi helps sister Pooja get ready for engagement; adorable gesture wins hearts

Sai Pallavi's sister, Pooja Kannan, recently celebrated her engagement, sharing joyous pictures from the ceremony on her social media.

Pooja, who introduced her fiancé Vineeth to the world a week ago through a heartfelt video, described him as the one who taught her selfless love, patience, consistency, and graceful existence. Expressing affection, she referred to Vineeth as her "ray of sunshine" and her "partner in crime."

A heartwarming video capturing Sai Pallavi assisting Pooja in preparing for the engagement has gone viral. In the video, Sai Pallavi is actively involved, straightening Pooja's saree's pleats, taking photographs, and joining her in delightful poses for the camera. Netizens showered praise on the sisters, with comments like 'Can't handle their simplicity' and 'I can clearly see the sister bond in the video.'

Sai Pallavi commenced her career with the 2015 Malayalam release, 'Premam', opposite Nivin Pauly, later making her mark in Tamil and Telugu films.