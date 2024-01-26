'Animal' to 'Sam Bahadur': New OTT releases this week

It's an interesting weekend for cinema buffs as a bunch of hit movies have released on popular streaming platforms. Here's our pick of films you need to watch this weekend on OTT.

'Animal'

The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga revolves around a father and son's troubled relationship and the extremes one will go to for love. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deool, Tripti Dimrii and Anil Kapoor play prominent roles in the movie. The film hit theatres on December 1 with a runtime of three hours and 21 minutes. However, the makers have included some deleted scenes in the OTT version. The film went on to gross nearly Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Streaming on Netflix

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur featuring Vicky Kaushal explores the highs and lows in Sam Manekshaw's illustrious career and his journey to becoming the first Indian Army Officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. The biopic sheds light on Manekshaw's unparalleled contributions, showcasing his valour, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication to the nation. It also provides a comprehensive understanding of Sam Manekshaw's impactful contributions to the nation.

Streaming on Zee 5

Badland Hunters

Badland Hunters is a Korean thriller revolving around zombies. Seoul becomes a lawless land after an earthquake. A loner Nam-san (played by Ma Dong-seok) has to fight against mad scientist Yang Gi-su who is the mastermind of a fanatical cult amid the chaos. The film directed by Heo Myung-haeng has plenty of action and violence using arrows, machetes and army tanks.

Streaming on Netflix

Fight Club

This Tamil film is presented by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Vijay Kumar in the lead. The movie features a football layer who is caught between two criminals and their gang wars. The movie directed by Abbas A Rahmath has dialogues by Vijay Kumar, Sasi, Abbas A Rahmath, Vishnu Edavan and Nijanthan. Leo Britto is behind the camera, while Vicky and Amrin Abubakker are the stunt choreographers for the film. Kripakaran P is the film editor.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar