Robert De Niro says it's great being an 80-year-old father to his baby

In a recent interview with a magazine, acclaimed actor Robert De Niro expressed his delight and affection for his newborn daughter, describing the experience of being an 80-year-old father as 'great'. The two-time Oscar winner welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79 in May of the previous year.

Reflecting on his baby daughter, De Niro fondly shared her sweet and observant nature, drawing parallels with his other daughter, Helen, who possessed a similar demeanour. Contemplating Gia's future and her evolving persona, he expressed curiosity about the path she would take as she grows older. De Niro emphasized his desire to be present and witness every moment of her growth, cherishing the opportunity to enjoy her presence.

Gia is De Niro's seventh child, fathered over a span of 47 years, and is his first child with 65-year-old Tiffany Chen.

Prior to his relationship with Chen, De Niro had been married twice. In 1976, during a pivotal period in his career with starring roles in "The Godfather, Part II" and "Taxi Driver," he married fellow actor Diahnne Abbott. The couple, who had two children together, Raphael and Drena, divorced in 1988 after 12 years of marriage. Despite the divorce, De Niro remained a dedicated and involved father to his children.