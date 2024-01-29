Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visits Suresh Gopi's house to meet newlyweds Bhagya and Shreyas

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan paid a visit to actor-politician Suresh Gopi's residence in Thiruvananthapuram recently to meet newlyweds Bhagya and Shreyas Mohan. Photos of the visit went viral on social media.

The Governor with Bhagya, Shreyas and his parents. Photo | Facebook

Suresh Gopi and Radhika's daughter Bhagya Suresh and son-in-law Shreyas Mohan tied the knot at the Guruvayur temple on January 17. The function was a star-studded affair and was attended by many celebrities from across South India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the occasion and blessed the couple.

The governor with the newlyweds. Photo | Facebook

The governor spent quality time at the residence and personally interacted with each family member, including Gokul and Madhav. He was served a sumptuous Kerala sadhya during his visit. Suresh Gopi shared the photos on Facebook with the caption: “Hosted the respected Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with lunch during his visit to Lakshmi.”

The governor had also attended the wedding reception organised in Thiruvananthapuram. The family had organised elaborate receptions in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, which was attended by celebrities from Mollywood. Another reception was organised for friends and family on January 20.

Bhagya Suresh got engaged to Shreyas Mohan in July last year. Shreyas is a businessman who hails from Mavelikkara. The wedding ceremony has been hailed as one of the biggest events in Mollywood.