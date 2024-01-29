Mammootty starrer Bramayugam's release date announced

Mammootty's upcoming film, 'Bramayugam', is set to grace screens on February 15, as announced by the makers on Saturday. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, renowned for his work on the horror thriller 'Bhoothakaalam', the film is anticipated to bring a unique narrative to the audience.

Similar to the Shane Nigam-Revathy starrer, 'Bramayugam' unfolds as a horror story entrenched in the dark ages of Kerala. Mammootty is rumoured to assume the negative role of a sorcerer, adding an intriguing element to the plot. The screenplay is crafted by director Rahul, complemented by dialogues from the award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan.

The film boasts a diverse cast, featuring Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and the talented Amalda Liz of 'Kammattippaadam' fame. Shehnad Jalal ISC takes charge of the cinematography, while Shafique Mohamed Ali handles editing duties. Jothish Shankar is credited with the art direction, and the musical composition is orchestrated by Christo Xavier. Jayadevan Chakkadath oversees sound design, and M R Rajakrishnan manages the sound mix for 'Bramayugam'.