Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate with a kiss at Filmfare awards, recreate Bobby Deol's dance moves

Mumbai: A video of star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to the song ‘Jamal Kudu’ from the actor’s latest blockbuster movie ‘Animal’ during the Filmfare awards ceremony is doing the rounds on social media. The video showed the couple recreating Bobby Deol’s dance moves as they balanced wine glasses on their heads.

Ranbir concluded the dance with a kiss on Alia’s cheek. The couple were adjudged Best Actor and Actress at the 69th Filmfare awards ceremony, held on Sunday.

Meanwhile,‘Animal’ is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The film revolves around a violent man who learns about an assassination attempt on his estranged father and sets out on a dark path of revenge and destruction.

‘Jamal Kudu’ is the entry score for Bobby’s menacing character Abrar in the film. However, due to its popularity, it was later released as a track in the film’s album. The track currently has over 1 million likes on YouTube since its release in December.