Aamir Khan to visit Japan for son Junaid Khan's upcoming film

Aamir Khan is set to travel to Japan to oversee the development of his elder son Junaid Khan's upcoming untitled second film. Following a shoot schedule in Mumbai, the production team has shifted to Japan for the next phase of filming.

The film showcases the breathtaking landscapes of Sapporo, marking the first time this location has been featured on the silver screen. Sapporo, recognized as the cultural, economic, and political hub of Hokkaido, adds a unique and unexplored backdrop to the cinematic narrative.

A source close to the project shared: “While Aamir sir is in Mumbai, he is in constant touch with the team to take updates on how everything is progressing on the film. He is extremely gung ho about this film and is also planning a quick trip to Japan to see how it’s all shaping up.”

The film is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Meanwhile, Junaid, who has worked in theatre for over seven years, is set to make his Hindi film debut with ‘Maharaj’.

‘Maharaj’ is a period epic directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, and produced by Aditya Chopra.

