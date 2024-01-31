Aamir Khan to visit Japan for son Junaid Khan's upcoming film

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 31, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Aamir Khan is set to travel to Japan to oversee the development of his elder son Junaid Khan's upcoming untitled second film. Following a shoot schedule in Mumbai, the production team has shifted to Japan for the next phase of filming.

The film showcases the breathtaking landscapes of Sapporo, marking the first time this location has been featured on the silver screen. Sapporo, recognized as the cultural, economic, and political hub of Hokkaido, adds a unique and unexplored backdrop to the cinematic narrative.

A source close to the project shared: “While Aamir sir is in Mumbai, he is in constant touch with the team to take updates on how everything is progressing on the film. He is extremely gung ho about this film and is also planning a quick trip to Japan to see how it’s all shaping up.”

RELATED ARTICLES

The film is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Meanwhile, Junaid, who has worked in theatre for over seven years, is set to make his Hindi film debut with ‘Maharaj’.
‘Maharaj’ is a period epic directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, and produced by Aditya Chopra.
(With IANS inputs)

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT