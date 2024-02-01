Ranbir Kapoor surpasses Alia Bhatt's 'Shiva' record, utters 'Papa' 196 times in 'Animal'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 01, 2024 02:08 PM IST
Brahmastra, Animal posters. Photo: IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Ranvijay in the movie clearly depicts an intense obsession with his on-screen father, played by Anil Kapoor. Throughout the film, Ranbir goes to great lengths to prove his unyielding love for his father. An interesting revelation now emerges regarding the frequency of a particular word in the movie – 'papa.' Reports suggest that the word 'papa' is mentioned a staggering 196 times within the movie's 3-hour and 21-minute runtime.

A parallel trend occurred with the release of Ranbir and Alia's film 'Brahmastra,' where a similar curiosity arose regarding the repetition of the word 'Shiva' by Alia's character. Comparisons were drawn with Ranbir's character's penchant for saying 'papa.' Interestingly, reports indicate that Alia says 'Shiva' 103 times in 'Brahmastra,' falling short of her husband's record in 'Animal.'

When 'Brahmastra' hit the screens, Alia found herself at the centre of memes as her character was frequently heard uttering 'Shiva Shiva' throughout the movie. Addressing this criticism, Alia responded in an interview with India Today, saying, 'People can literally play a drinking game based on the number of times I have said Shiva in the film".

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT