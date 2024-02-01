Madras HC upholds fine imposed on actor Mansoor Ali Khan in defamation case

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, declined to overturn the cost imposed on actor Mansoor Ali Khan in a defamation case, asserting that he had wasted the court's time. Mansoor had appealed to the Madras High Court to annul the cost imposed by a single judge for initiating a defamation suit against actors Trisha, Kushboo and Chiranjeevi.

A division bench, comprised of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq, presided over the appeal. During the hearing, the bench expressed surprise that Mansoor had previously acknowledged before the court his intent to remit the imposed cost. They questioned how he could now challenge the order of the single judge. The bench instructed Mansoor to appear before the single judge to revoke the order and directed his counsel to obtain instructions from him.

In the defamation suit, Mansoor Ali Khan targeted Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Khushboo, alleging that they had made defamatory remarks about him on social media and sought Rs 1 crore in damages. The single judge, after considering Trisha's argument that Mansoor had already issued an unconditional apology for his controversial speech, dismissed Mansoor's plea, suggesting that the suit was filed merely to attract media attention.