I need his opinion: Rashmika Mandanna on rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda

Actress Rashmika Mandanna who was recently rumored to be engaged to co-star Vijay Devarakonda this month, opened up about their relationship in a recent interview. Speaking to 'We Are Yuvaa', she shared, 'Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it'.

Rashmika said that she values Vijay's advice, stating, "I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He's not a yes person. He's on point—this is good, this is not good, this is what I think, this is what I don't think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect."

Despite recent rumours suggesting an engagement in February, Vijay Devarakonda dismissed them saying, 'It feels like the press wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married'.

Despite ongoing speculations surrounding their relationship, the duo has never officially confirmed it.