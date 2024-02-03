Love is in the air for Rajisha Vijayan? Actress's picture with cinematographer Tobin Thomas sparks wedding rumours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 03, 2024 09:58 AM IST Updated: February 03, 2024 03:29 PM IST
Rajisha Vijayan, Tobin Thomas. Photo: Instagram/Tobin Thomas

It appears that love is blooming for actress Rajisha Vijayan, as evident from her recent social media post. In the Instagram story she posted, the actress is seen holding gelato cones, and she tagged cinematographer Tobin Thomas, sparking curiosity among her followers.

Simultaneously, Tobin also posted a picture with Rajisha and captioned it with a sweet message: "1461 Days and counting to another trip around the sun. Here's to more love, laughter, and putting up with each other's quirks!"

The post garnered attention from various celebrities who showered warm wishes upon the duo. A few of the comments came from actors Nilja Baby, Ahaana Krishna, and Mamitha Baiju.

RELATED ARTICLES

This isn't the first time Tobin has shared pictures with Rajisha. Multiple posts in the past hinted at a lasting relationship, suggesting that the couple has been dating for a few years. Neither Rajisha nor Tobin has officially confirmed any details about their wedding, leaving fans eager to see if marriage is in the cards for the duo.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT