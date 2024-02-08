Suresh Gopi celebrates 34th wedding anniversary with wife Radhika, shares picture

Actor Suresh Gopi is marking his 34th wedding anniversary with his wife Radhika. Suresh Gopi shared a picture of the couple sitting together, captioning it, 'Celebrating another wonderful year with my amazing wife! Happy Anniversary, love. Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and endless adventures together'.

The couple tied the knot on February 8, 1990, and are regarded as an exemplary pair in the Malayalam film industry. They have four children: Gokul Suresh, Bhagya Suresh, Bhavni Suresh, and Madhav Suresh. In an episode of 'Ningalkkum Aakaam Kodeeshwaran', Suresh revealed the story of how he and Radhika met. He disclosed that his parents met Radhika and proposed marriage to him. Suresh mentioned that he only met Radhika after their engagement ceremony.

Suresh further explained that since his parents had four sons, they were particularly adamant that their first daughter-in-law should be treated like their own daughter.