'12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey and wife become parents to a baby boy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2024 10:30 AM IST
Virant Massey and wife. Photo: Instagram

'12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyous news on February 7 via Instagram, accompanied by a note.

In a joint statement, Vikrant and Sheetal expressed their happiness and love for their newborn son. Their announcement was adorned with a sweet message, declaring their unity and excitement for this new chapter in their lives.

Last September, Vikrant took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy, sharing a post featuring a wedding picture overlaid with an image symbolizing the arrival of their baby.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's relationship bloomed over time, resulting in their marriage in February 2022. 
On the work front, Vikrant is gearing up for his role in 'The Sabarmati Report', alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film is based on a story penned by Aseem Arora, promising an intriguing cinematic experience for audiences.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT