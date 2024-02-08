'12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey and wife become parents to a baby boy

'12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyous news on February 7 via Instagram, accompanied by a note.

In a joint statement, Vikrant and Sheetal expressed their happiness and love for their newborn son. Their announcement was adorned with a sweet message, declaring their unity and excitement for this new chapter in their lives.

Last September, Vikrant took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy, sharing a post featuring a wedding picture overlaid with an image symbolizing the arrival of their baby.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's relationship bloomed over time, resulting in their marriage in February 2022.

On the work front, Vikrant is gearing up for his role in 'The Sabarmati Report', alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film is based on a story penned by Aseem Arora, promising an intriguing cinematic experience for audiences.