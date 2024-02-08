Britney Spears deletes post with Ben Affleck after claiming they 'made out'

Singer Britney Spears recently deleted a post that featured actor Ben Affleck, following a surprising claim she made about once "making out" with him. The 42-year-old singer had shared a throwback photo with the 'Argo' star-director and songwriter Diane Warren, taken several years ago. In the caption, she reminisced about their encounter, expressing how she had nearly "forgotten" just how "crazy" it was.

"Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!! He's such an amazing actor," the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker gushed over Affleck in the caption, before dropping the claim: "Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night ... I honestly forgot ... damn that's crazy !!!"

"Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!!" Britney further wrote.

She added: "Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!"

The post in question featured a black-and-white image of Britney being sandwiched between Affleck and Diane.

In the photo, the 'Justice League' actor put his arm on the 'Lucky' singer's shoulder as she put one of her hands behind his back and her other hand on the songwriter's back. The three of them were all smiles.

Their encounter reportedly took place in 1999, likely before Britney started dating Justin Timberlake that same year.

The 'Me Against the Music' songstress and the NSYNC member were first romantically linked in the spring of 1999, though she initially told Rolling Stone that she had "no feelings at all" for the boy bander, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The former couple split in 2003 and Britney spilt some shocking secrets about their past relationship in her 2023 memoir 'The Woman in Me', including his alleged infidelities and her abortion. Recently, she apologised to her ex-boyfriend for offending him with the content of her autobiography.

(With IANS inputs)