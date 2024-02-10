Director Rahul Sadasivan debunks rumours surrounding Mammootty's 'Bramayugam'

The Malayali audience is eagerly awaiting the release of Mammootty's 'Bramayugam,' set to hit theatres on February 25. This horror thriller, rumoured to be presented in a black and white theme, is directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for his work in 'Bhoothakaalam.' As the release date draws near, speculation about the film's storyline is rampant.

One such rumour suggests that Mammootty will portray Kunjan Potti in the film, a character familiar to audiences through Kathanaar films and serials. However, director Rahul Sadasivan has dispelled all such rumours. "Bramayugam is entirely a fictional movie. We are not referencing anything else. The movie is not based on any person or family," clarified Rahul Sadasivan.

Mammootty's portrayal in Bramayugam is said to showcase him in an unprecedented light. Joining him in the cast are Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz, each playing significant roles in the film.