Kangana Ranaut responds whether she has any plans to become India's Prime Minister

Kangana Ranaut was recently asked about her thoughts on becoming India's Prime Minister. She was attending an event in Mumbai where she unveiled the trailer of the Telugu movie 'Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad'.

Kangana responded with a playful remark, joking about her role as India’s Prime Minister in her upcoming film, Emergency. "I just did a film called Emergency. After watching that movie, nobody will want me as the Prime Minister," Kangana Ranaut quipped at the event.

Directed and produced by Kangana herself, Emergency features her portrayal of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film delves into the life of the late Prime Minister and marks Kangana's debut as a solo directorial venture.

Last year, Kangana expressed her views on entering politics, stating that she doesn't consider herself a political person. "I am a sensitive person. I am not a political person. I was asked to join politics many times. I didn’t," Kangana shared on X (formerly Twitter).