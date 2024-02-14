Sally Field recalls how Julia Roberts was bullied on sets of ‘Steel Magnolias’

Los Angeles: Actor Sally Field recalled how Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts was bullied on the sets of the 1989 film 'Steel Magnolias' directed by Herbert Ross. According to Sally, Herbert always ‘picked on’ Julia since she was a newcomer and it was she, along with the rest of her co-stars, who often came to the young actor's assistance.

The 77-year-old actress was part of an all-star cast for the 1989 drama film alongside Shirley MacLaine and Dolly Parton. She told Vulture: "(Herb) was pretty much giving me the freedom to do whatever. I mean, Herb was very, very, very hard on Julia. If you ever talk to Julia, she’ll tell you. We would all rally around Julia, because she was the baby. She was sort of the newcomer. And she was wonderful, and he just picked on her. It was awful.

"Some people just need to have somebody they pick on. But we all came to her aid, and I remember Dolly once just turned on him — always with humor, but usually the most vulgar humor you ever heard so that it was like, you just literally don’t have a leg to stand on."

The Academy Award-winning star was then asked if she was subjected to the same sort of behaviour from Herb - who died in 2001 at the age of 74 - but insisted that would never have happened because she is a "warrior" despite her small stature, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She said: "No. Because he dared not. I mean, I don’t mind notes, but I will argue if it doesn’t make sense to me. But if you’re gonna be mean to me, then you’re gonna find a warrior. I may be small, but you don’t want to do that."

(With IANS inputs)