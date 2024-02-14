Multi-starrer 'Manjummel Boys' gets a release date

The long-awaited movie 'Manjummel Boys' featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Jean Paul Lal, directed by Chidambaram, is slated for release on February 22. The movie is set to be a thrilling survival drama.

The all-India distribution of the film, produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shaun Anthony, is being handled by Dream Big Films on behalf of Sree Gokulam Movies. The shooting for the film, which has attracted attention since its title announcement, was completed in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The plot of ‘Manjummel Boys’ revolves around a group of youths from Manjummal, Kochi, embarking on a trip to Kodaikanal and the incidents that unfold in their lives.