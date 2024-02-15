Hit Malayalam series 'Kerala Crime Files' to return for a second season

The highly successful Malayalam series 'The Kerala Crime Files' is all set to return for a second season. The makers announced the second season with a first-look poster. In the photo, a police officer can be seen with his back turned to the camera. There is also an image of a stadium on his head.

The series will be directed by Ahammed Khabeer who had helmed the first season, featuring Aju Varghese, Devaki Rajendran, Rooth P John, Sanju Sanichen, among others.

The first season revolved around the murder of a prostitute at a lodge and the subsequent investigation led by S I Manoj and his team. The second season of 'Kerala Crime Files', which is Disney+Hotstar's first Malayalam original webseries, marks director Ahammed Khabeer's debut as a producer with his production venture 'Monkey Business'.

The series is written by Bahul Ramesh who worked in 'Mandharam', 'Mohan Kumar Fans' and 'Innale Vare' as a cinematographer. Mahesh Bhuvanend, cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus and music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, who were part of the first season, are part of the technical team. The makers are yet to reveal whether they will retain the same cast in the new season.