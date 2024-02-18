Hindi audiences join in praise of 'Bramayugam'; Mammootty starrer garners high ratings and acclaim

Mammootty's latest film, 'Bramayugam,' continues to enjoy a successful run in theatres, drawing praise not only from Malayali and Tamil audiences but also from Hindi viewers. The film's appeal transcending regional boundaries has sparked discussions about its potential impact on Bollywood.

Recent reports indicate that Hindi audiences are joining in the acclaim for 'Bramayugam,' appreciating its thrilling storyline and performances. Many viewers have expressed admiration for the film, rating it highly with a score of 4 out of 5.

Mammootty's portrayal of Kodumon Potti, a seasoned tantrik, has been particularly impressive, earning acclaim for his bold choice of roles. His performance adds depth to the film's narrative, resonating with both critics and audiences alike.

Filmed entirely in black and white, 'Bramayugam' crafts a suspenseful ambience, with shadows playing a significant role in every frame.

The plot of 'Bramayugam' revolves around a 'paanan,' portrayed by Arjun Ashokan, who seeks refuge in a traditional Brahmin household. Here, he encounters Kodumon Potti and his assistant, played by Sidharth Bharathan. As the story unfolds, unexpected twists and turns keep audiences engaged, with both critics and viewers praising the film's storyline and performances.