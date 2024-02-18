Naslen-Mamitha Baiju starrer 'Premalu' rakes in Rs 26 crores globally in just one week

Naslen and Mamitha Baiju's movie 'Premalu' is enjoying a successful run in theatres. Interestingly, it's not just resonating with Malayali audiences but has also become a sensation among Tamil and Telugu viewers. The film grossed Rs 14 crores in Kerala alone within 7 days. Moreover, its global earnings surpassed Rs 26 crores in its first week, marking a significant achievement for Malayalam cinema.

The movie's box office performance was remarkable from the start. On the very first day, it raked in Rs 90 lakhs, and by the second day, it doubled its earnings. Since then, 'Premalu' has been consistently performing well, garnering positive responses even from international markets like Australia.

The movie, produced by Bhavana Studios with support from Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothen, and Syam Pushkaran, tells the story of a recent college graduate navigating professional life while navigating the ups and downs of love. In an era where romantic comedies often lack genuine humour, 'Premalu' stands out by engaging audiences with its witty and charming dialogues.