BAFTA Awards: Deepika Padukone presents Glazer award for 'The Zone of Interest'

At the BAFTA Awards, actress Deepika Padukone conferred the Best Film not in English language honour upon Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest'. Radiating elegance, she graced the spotlight in a stunning silver sequined saree and matching blouse designed by designer Sabyasachi. Competing alongside films like "20 Days in Mariupol", "Anatomy of a Fall", "Past Lives", and "Society of the Snow", 'The Zone of Interest' emerged victorious. This isn't Deepika's first-time center stage at an international award event, showcasing her global presence and acclaim.

Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song 'Nattu Nattu' from the movie 'RRR'.

Talking about 'The Zone of Interest', it is a UK-Polish historical drama about Auschwitz concentration camp.

The film is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis.

(With IANS inputs)