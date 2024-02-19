BAFTA Awards: Deepika Padukone presents Glazer award for 'The Zone of Interest'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2024 10:27 AM IST
Deepika Padukone. Photo: Instagram

At the BAFTA Awards, actress Deepika Padukone conferred the Best Film not in English language honour upon Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest'. Radiating elegance, she graced the spotlight in a stunning silver sequined saree and matching blouse designed by designer Sabyasachi. Competing alongside films like "20 Days in Mariupol", "Anatomy of a Fall", "Past Lives", and "Society of the Snow", 'The Zone of Interest' emerged victorious. This isn't Deepika's first-time center stage at an international award event, showcasing her global presence and acclaim.

Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song 'Nattu Nattu' from the movie 'RRR'.
Talking about 'The Zone of Interest', it is a UK-Polish historical drama about Auschwitz concentration camp.
The film is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis.
(With IANS inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT