From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukherji, actors who won big at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024

The winners of this year's Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, which recognises top talents and contributions in Indian cinema, was declared recently at a star-studded function in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan who had delivered a couple of praise-worthy performances last year received the Best Actor award, while his 'Jawan' co-star Nayanthara shared the Best Actress trophy with Rani Mukherji for her performance in the film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

A video from the event showed Shah Rukh holding Nayanthara's hand as she climbed up the stage to receive the award. He also did an impromptu hook step of ‘Chaleya’ from the movie. 'Jawan', which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, clinched the honour for Best Film. Meanwhile, '12th Fail' directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra won the Best Film (Critics Choice).

Vicky Kaushal who played the titular character in 'Sam Bahadur' won the Critics Choice award for Best Actor while Kareena Kapoor Khan received the Best Actress (Critics Choice) award for her performance in the film 'Jaane Jaan'.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose film 'Animal' went on to become a blockbuster success at the box office, received the award for Best Director. 'Jawan' filmmaker Atlee was adjudged the Best Director (Critics Choice). Hit music composer Anirudh Ravichander was feted with the Best Music director award for his songs in 'Jawan'.

The award ceremony also recognised talents in the television and web series. While Rupali Ganguly won the Best Actress in a Television Series award for her role in 'Anupamaa', Neil Bhatt was adjudged the Best Actor in a Television Series for 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. The TV series bagged the 'Best TV series of the Year' award at the ceremony. While Shahid Kapoor won the 'Best Actor in a Web Series' for his performance in 'Farzi', Karishma Tanna was adjudged the 'Best Actress in a Web Series' for her role as a fearless journalist in 'Scoop'.

Actor Moushumi Chatterjee was felicitated for her 'Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry,' while legendary singer K J Yesudas, who turned 84 recently, was honoured with the 'Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry' award.