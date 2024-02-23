Aamir Khan meets late 'Dangal' actor Suhani Bhatnagar's parents, pays condolences

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, met the parents of the late actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of his daughter in the superhit film 'Dangal'. A picture from Aamir’s visit is doing rounds on the Internet. In the picture, the actor can be seen with Suhani's parents and other members of the family, as he stands next to her framed picture at her house in Faridabad.

Suhani, who made her debut playing Babita Phogat in the 2016 film, passed away recently after battling dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease. She was only 19. Though Suhani did not act in any other movie after that, she had plans to return to the silver screen after completing her studies.

Following Suhani's demise, Aamir Khan's production house released a statement expressing grief. It read: "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”