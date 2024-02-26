'RDX' director Nahas Hidayath gets married; Antony Varghese, Basil Joseph attend

Nahas Hidayath, the director of the superhit movie 'RDX', has tied the knot with his bride, Shafna. The wedding ceremony was a joyous affair attended by close relatives and family members. The couple got engaged last year.



Among the guests at the wedding were notable figures from the film fraternity, including Antony Varghese, Mahima Nambiar, Basil Joseph, and Siddique. Nahas, who had previously collaborated with Basil as his associate in movies like 'Godha' and 'Kunjiramayanam', marked his directorial debut with 'RDX'.

'RDX' revolves around the story of young friends Robert, Dony, and Xavier, who form a strong bond while training in martial arts at a local academy. However, a confrontation with a rival gang forces them to go their separate ways. Years later, a brutal incident brings them back together, compelling them to reunite and confront their past. Starring Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav in lead roles, 'RDX' captured the audience's attention with its action sequences and storyline.