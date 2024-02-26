Yami Gautam's political drama 'Article 370' banned in gulf countries

Actor Yami Gautam's latest film 'Article 370' has faced a setback with its ban in the Gulf countries. Despite its success both domestically and overseas, earning acclaim from audiences and critics, this ban adds to the challenges faced by the Hindi film industry. It denies audiences in the Gulf region the chance to engage with an acclaimed Indian cinematic offering.

The film is about the universal human experiences within a complex socio-political landscape. Themes of identity, struggle, and resilience run deep in its narrative, offering insight into the aspirations and obstacles individuals encounter amidst tumultuous times. By exploring such themes, the film aims to foster understanding and dialogue among viewers.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action thriller 'Fighter' also faced a similar fate, being denied release in all Gulf countries except the UAE. This trend underscores the challenges faced by Indian filmmakers in accessing certain international markets despite producing content that resonates globally.