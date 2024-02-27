Film producer Siyad Koker said the Kerala Film Producers' Association along with the distributors body will not cooperate with theatre owners who refuse to screen movies in 4 K resolution from April 1. The decision was taken during a joint meet organised by the producers and distributors associations in Kochi on Tuesday.

Siyad, who is also the president of the Kerala Film Producers Assocation, said the Exhibitors' body was putting forward unreasonable suggestions, which cannot be met by the producers or distributors. He also refused to hold further talks with the exhibitors' body till there is a change in the existing leadership.

“The protest by the exhibitors is not moving in the right direction. For long, we have been shooting movies in 4 K resolution. It is impractical to even think we are willing to screen our movies in theatres that refuse to show it in 4 K resolution. We will not cooperate with theatres which refuse to screen our movies in 4 K resolution from April 1,” he said.

Listin Stephen, meanwhile, said the demand to reduce the window period between theatre and OTT releases was not practical since major players, including Netflix, Prime Video and Sony Liv are only willing to close a deal with the producers if thet agree to sell the rights to them in 28 days.

Meanwhile, actor Dileep who attended a crucial meeting organised by the Film Exhibitors United Association of Kerala (FEUOK) said the organisation only registered their protest by refusing to screen new Malayalam movies in theatres. “We have never used the word strike. The FEUOK was only registering its protest because we felt that the producers' and distributors associations were not heeding to our requests. We will continue to screen new releases, including Malayalam films in the coming days,” he said.