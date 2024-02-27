Lenaa reveals top secret; she is married to Gaganyaan star Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2024 07:27 PM IST Updated: February 27, 2024 09:09 PM IST
Lena revealed she and Prasanth got married in a traditional ceremony on January 17. Photo | Instagram (lenaasmagazine)

Actor Lenaa, who was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Olam', announced she is married to Gaganyaan Mission Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. The actor shared the news hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the four test pilots selected for India's maiden manned space mission Gaganyaan on Tuesday.

According to Lenaa's official page, the marriage took place on January 17 in a traditional ceremony. "Today, 27 February, 2024, our Prime Minister, Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair . It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala and Me personally .

In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage,” she wrote.

Many people flooded the comments section under Lenaa's post, with messages congratulating the couple. “Congrats, Lenaa, that is a big surprise,” wrote one netizen. Actors Meera Nandan and Rachana Narayanakutty also congratulated Lenaa.

