It is our second innings, says 'Gaganyaan' Mission Group Captain Prashanth on marriage with Lena

'Gaganyaan' Mission Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair has called his marriage to Malayalam actor Lenaa a second innings for both of them. In a video of their marriage reception in Bengaluru, shared recently by Chef Pillai, he is seen telling the gathering that the wedding was a 'beginning of a lifetime innings.'

"Thank you for gracing us with your presence during this beautiful moment. This marks the beginning of a second innings for both of us. Yet, with all of you gathered here today, it feels like the beginning of a lifetime innings. Much love," he is seen saying.

Celebrity chef Suresh Pillai shared the video of the wedding reception on social media, highlighting his close friendship with Lenaa and Prashanth. Following the news of Lenaa's marriage, Suresh Pillai posted the picture with the couple on social media, expressing his heartfelt wishes. "Dear Lenaa and Prashanth Bro, I wish you all the best. You are two of my dearest friends and closest family friends. It was a privilege to witness your simple and beautiful wedding in Bengaluru," wrote Suresh Pillai. The wedding ceremony took place on January 17 at Malleswaram temple in Bengaluru, attended only by their families.

Prashanth had come across the viral video on social media where Lena discussed spirituality. After watching the video, Prashanth reached out to Lenaa, and their friendship blossomed into a marriage proposal. Lena stunned the Malayali community with the announcement of her marriage, which coincided with the Prime Minister's revelation of the astronauts for India's space mission Gaganyaan. Lenaa disclosed that she and Prashanth were married, explaining that they had kept the news under wraps due to Prashant's involvement in a top-secret strategic national mission