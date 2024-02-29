Basil Joseph and Soubin Shahir's next film titled 'Praavinkoodu Shappu'

The makers of 'Praavinkoodu Shappu', which features Basil Joseph and Soubin Shahir in the lead, have unveiled details of the film. According to the makers, the shoot of the film began in Ernakulam and Thrissur on Thursday.

The movie, bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, is directed by debutant Sreeraj Sreenivasan. Chemban Vinod, who was recently seen in movies like 'King of Kotha' will also play a prominent role in the movie, which features Chandni Sreedharan, Sivajith Padmanabhan, Shabreesh Verma, Niyas Bakker, Revathi, Vijo Amaravathi, Ramkumar, Sandeep and Pratapan K S.

Shyju Khalid who handled the cinematography of 'Manjummel Boys' will crank the camera for 'Praavinkoodu Shappu'. Vishnu Vijay who composed the music of hit films, including 'Premalu', 'Falimy' and 'Thallumaala', is the music composer for this movie, which is expected to be laced with dark humour. Mu.Ri has written the lyrics for the song, while Gokul Das is the production designer of the movie. Shafeeq Muhammed Ali is the film's editor.