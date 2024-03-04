'Manjummel Boys’ on track to smash million-dollar milestone in North America

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 04, 2024 10:24 AM IST
'Manjummel Boys' poster | Imdb

'Manjummel Boys' continues its triumphant run at the box office, showcasing the stellar performances of actors like Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and a host of other talented cast members. Based on a real-life incident involving Kerala youths in Kodaikanal's perilous Guna caves, the film is a gripping survival thriller.

With its phenomenal success, 'Manjummel Boys' stands on the cusp of achieving a milestone previously unseen in Malayalam cinema. Set to become the first Malayalam movie to surpass the one-million-dollar mark in North America, industry experts predict that the film will reach this historic milestone by the end of next week. Currently nearing the $600K mark, it is set to surpass the record set by Mohanlal starrer 'Lucifer and emerge as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the region.
Directed by Chidambaram, the film has garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences.

