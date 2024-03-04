This is surely Illuminati: Fans comment as Prithviraj shares distorted mirror selfie

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated release, Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, set to release on 28th March. Concurrently, Prithviraj is also engaged in shooting his directorial venture 'L2: Empuraan', starring Mohanlal. Recently, he shared a distorted mirror selfie on social media with the caption "PERSPECTIVE #L2E #EMPURAAN".

Empuraan's prequel, 'Lucifer', was a blockbuster hit in Kerala, with speculation rife about its central theme possibly involving the Illuminati, with some even linking Prithviraj to the group. Therefore, with Prithviraj's latest caption referencing Empuraan, fans were quick to comment. Some speculated, 'This is surely Illuminati', while others remarked, 'Something big is cooking', and 'This picture has a bigger meaning'. Whether Prithviraj's shared picture holds deeper meaning remains to be seen, but for now, fans are engrossed in speculation.